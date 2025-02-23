Trump to name FBI chief Patel as acting ATF director, source says

President Donald Trump will name newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel as the acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.



A Trump loyalist, Patel will run the FBI, the nation's most prominent law enforcement agency, at a time of growing upheaval while also leading the ATF, which enforces U.S. gun laws.



Democrats and two moderate Republicans had forcefully opposed Patel's nomination. His past calls for retribution against Trump's critics made him unfit to lead the FBI, but this was not enough to overcome broad Republican support.



Patel, who has received support from the Gun Owners of America lobby group for championing gun rights, would be expected to lead an overhaul of the agency, shifting its focus away from regulating firearms.



