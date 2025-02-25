Starmer, Macron praise Trump for 'working towards durable peace' in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump was "working towards a durable peace in Ukraine," according to Downing Street.



Starmer and Macron talked on the phone on Tuesday afternoon and "agreed that President Trump's leadership in working towards a durable peace in Ukraine was welcome," the UK premier's office said in its readout of the call.



AFP





