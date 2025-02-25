Starmer, Macron praise Trump for 'working towards durable peace' in Ukraine

World News
25-02-2025 | 14:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Starmer, Macron praise Trump for &#39;working towards durable peace&#39; in Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Starmer, Macron praise Trump for 'working towards durable peace' in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump was "working towards a durable peace in Ukraine," according to Downing Street.

Starmer and Macron talked on the phone on Tuesday afternoon and "agreed that President Trump's leadership in working towards a durable peace in Ukraine was welcome," the UK premier's office said in its readout of the call.

AFP


World News

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer

France

Emmanuel Macron

United States

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Pope Francis rested well all night, Vatican says
Russian Foreign Ministry says Lavrov to visit Iran Tuesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Zelensky congratulates Trump and hopes for 'just peace' in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-02-13

Scholz rejects 'dictated peace' for Ukraine after Trump-Putin call

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Putin says open to Ukraine talks with Trump, hopes for 'lasting peace'

LBCI
World News
2025-02-22

UK PM, EU chief call for 'just and enduring peace in Ukraine'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:22

Military plane crashes near Sudan capital: Source tells AFP

LBCI
World News
14:53

Ukraine has agreed on terms of minerals deal with US: AFP

LBCI
World News
13:58

Elon Musk to attend Trump's first cabinet meeting Wednesday: White House says

LBCI
World News
13:41

Trump administration to set new media access rules at White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-18

Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Elias Bou Saab during ministerial statement discussion: Calls for cooperation and political dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More