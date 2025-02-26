Russia says it downed 128 Ukrainian drones over its regions and Crimea

26-02-2025 | 00:37
Russia says it downed 128 Ukrainian drones over its regions and Crimea
Russia says it downed 128 Ukrainian drones over its regions and Crimea

Russia's defense ministry said Wednesday it had shot down 128 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian regions and annexed Crimea, one of the largest such attacks since the start of the conflict.

Air defense forces "intercepted and destroyed 128 Ukrainian aerial drones," including 30 over the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014, the ministry said in a statement.

AFP
 

