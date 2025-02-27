Services collapsing as USAID cuts health contracts worldwide

U.S.-funded health projects around the world, including those providing lifesaving care, received termination notices from Washington on Thursday as President Donald Trump's administration neared completion of a review to ensure grants are aligned with its "America First" policy.



Trump ordered a 90-day pause on all foreign aid in January pending assessments of how projects were consistent with this foreign policy.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed concerns that Washington is ending foreign aid, saying waivers had been provided to life-saving aid.



Only weeks later, the administration decided to terminate more than 90% of the programs globally, according to a February 25 court document, including many that were initially covered by waivers such as work tackling HIV as well as wider health programs.







Reuters