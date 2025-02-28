Russia names new ambassador to US after Istanbul talks

28-02-2025 | 09:06
Russia names new ambassador to US after Istanbul talks
0min
Russia names new ambassador to US after Istanbul talks

Russia has appointed career diplomat Alexander Darchiev as its new ambassador to the United States, filling a role that had been vacant since last year, Russia's foreign ministry said Friday.

"His departure for his place of service in Washington is expected in the near future," the ministry said. Darchiev's appointment came after talks between the United States and Russia in Istanbul on Thursday, it added.


AFP
 

