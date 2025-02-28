Zelensky tells Trump there should be no compromise with 'killer' Putin

World News
28-02-2025 | 12:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky tells Trump there should be no compromise with &#39;killer&#39; Putin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky tells Trump there should be no compromise with 'killer' Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday told Donald Trump there should be "no compromises" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the parties negotiate to end the war after Moscow's invasion

Showing Trump pictures of war atrocities at a White House meeting, Zelensky said there should be "no compromises with a killer on our territory." He also added that "I think President Trump is on our side."


AFP
 

World News

Zelensky

Ukraine

US

Trump

Compromise

Russia

Putin

LBCI Next
China promises 'all necessary countermeasures' over latest US tariffs
Starmer says Ukraine truce 'can't be peace that rewards the aggressor'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-21

Trump says not 'very important' for Zelensky to be in Ukraine ceasefire talks

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Ukrainian leader says world faces choice to be 'with Putin or with peace'

LBCI
World News
2025-02-20

Zelensky calls for 'strong ties' with US amid Trump spat

LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

Trump tells Putin to make Ukraine deal 'now' or face tariffs, sanctions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:07

Trump and Zelensky raise voices in Oval Office clash

LBCI
World News
10:16

Saudi Arabia announces start of Ramadan 2025 on Saturday

LBCI
World News
10:08

Trump to make English official US language

LBCI
World News
09:40

Saudi Arabia rejects Sudan paramilitaries' move to form rival government

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-19

Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

LBCI sources: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

US congratulates Lebanon on confidence vote, pledges support for new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:02

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Procession of over 100 martyrs departs from Aitaroun, heads toward burial site

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

PM Salam affirms no lasting stability without full Israeli withdrawal, government committed to reconstruction

LBCI
World News
10:16

Saudi Arabia announces start of Ramadan 2025 on Saturday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More