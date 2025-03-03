Russia adds Japan's foreign minister and eight others to entry ban

World News
03-03-2025 | 11:37
High views
0min
Russia adds Japan's foreign minister and eight others to entry ban

Russia has permanently banned nine Japanese citizens from entering the country, according to a list published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The ministry said that the decision was made in response to Japan's sanctions against Russia related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The list includes Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwai, the president and representative director of carmaker Isuzu, Shinsuke Minami, and Shohei Hara, senior vice president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In late July 2024 Russia took similar measures against another 13 Japanese nationals, including the chairman of another carmaker, Toyota Motor. Tokyo has protested against that decision.

Entry bans for foreigners are a common measure employed by Moscow in retaliation for sanctions or other opposition against Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Similar lists exist for several countries, including the U.S. and Canada and include hundreds of people.



Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Japan

Foreign Minister

Entry

Ban

