Zelensky says peace in Ukraine is 'entirely achievable' under US leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that a lasting settlement to the war with Russia was "entirely achievable" if Europe and the United States worked together.



"We all want a safe future for our people. Not a temporary ceasefire, but an end to the war once and for all. With our coordinated efforts and U.S. leadership, this is entirely achievable," Zelensky wrote on social media following a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



AFP