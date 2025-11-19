Erdogan: Turkey is “closer than ever” to eliminating terrorism

19-11-2025 | 07:09
Erdogan: Turkey is "closer than ever" to eliminating terrorism
Erdogan: Turkey is “closer than ever” to eliminating terrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that Turkey is “closer than ever” to eliminating terrorism, expressing confidence that a parliamentary committee will take the right decisions to ensure the country’s security.

Earlier this year, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) announced it was laying down its arms and dissolving the organization. In August, Turkey formed a parliamentary committee to oversee the implementation of that process.

Reuters

