Poland to close last remaining Russian consulate after railway sabotage
World News
19-11-2025 | 04:33
Poland to close last remaining Russian consulate after railway sabotage
Poland said Wednesday that it will close its last remaining Russian consulate, in Gdansk in northern Poland, after sabotage of a railway line to Ukraine that Warsaw has blamed on Russia.
"I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the Russian consulate in Gdansk," Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told journalists on Wednesday.
The move means the only Russian diplomatic mission that will remain open in Poland will be the embassy in Warsaw.
AFP
