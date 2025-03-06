Sudan files case against UAE at top UN court over 'complicity in genocide'

Sudan has filed a case against the United Arab Emirates at the International Court of Justice, arguing the UAE is complicit in genocide due to alleged support for Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.



Khartoum contends the UAE is "complicit in the genocide on the Masalit (community in Sudan) through its direction of and provision of extensive financial, political, and military support for the rebel RSF militia," the ICJ said in a statement on Thursday.



The UAE has repeatedly denied supporting the RSF.



AFP