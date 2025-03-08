South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol released from detention: AFP reporters

08-03-2025 | 04:57
South Korea&#39;s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol released from detention: AFP reporters
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol released from detention: AFP reporters

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from detention Saturday, AFP reporters saw, walking out of the detention centre smiling before bowing deeply in front of waiting supporters.

His supporters cheered as the suspended president walked past, an AFP reporter saw, before getting into a convoy of vehicles. 

"I bow my head in gratitude to the people of this nation," Yoon said in a statement released through his lawyers.

AFP 
 

