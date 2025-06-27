Lebanon’s Health Ministry: 14 wounded in Israeli strike on apartment in Nabatieh

27-06-2025 | 10:02
Lebanon’s Health Ministry: 14 wounded in Israeli strike on apartment in Nabatieh
Lebanon’s Health Ministry: 14 wounded in Israeli strike on apartment in Nabatieh

The number of people wounded in the Israeli army’s strike on an apartment in Nabatieh has risen to 14, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that in a preliminary overall toll of Friday’s airstrikes—which began with a series of attacks on valleys and hills in southern Lebanon and continued with the targeting of the apartment in Nabatieh—one woman was kille,d and 21 others were wounded.

Lebanon's fuel prices see a significant increase
Suspect in Damascus church bombing? Lebanon arrest raises ISIS concerns — here’s what we know
