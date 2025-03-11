Fires 'still going on' after North Sea crash: Port official

Fires were "still going on" Tuesday, nearly 24 hours after a cargo ship ran into a tanker anchored in the North Sea, a top port official at Grimsby told AFP.



One crew member was still missing, Grimsby port chief executive Martyn Boyers said, after a cargo ship reportedly carrying sodium cyanide hit a jet fuel-laden tanker chartered by the US military about 10 miles (16 kilometers) off the eastern England port of Hull, near Grimsby.



AFP