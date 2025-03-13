News
Sweden to give more than $137 million to Ukraine for reconstruction, development
World News
13-03-2025 | 07:43
Sweden to give more than $137 million to Ukraine for reconstruction, development
Sweden will give more than 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($137.7 million) to Ukraine to help with reconstruction and development, as well as urgent humanitarian needs, Sweden's Minister for International Development Benjamin Dousa said on Thursday.
The package, Sweden's largest-ever civilian aid program, according to Dousa, includes support for the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure, as well as mine clearance and health worker training.
AFP
World News
Sweden
Ukraine
Reconstruction
Aid
