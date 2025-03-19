China 'welcomes' efforts towards Ukraine ceasefire after Putin-Trump call

19-03-2025 | 04:31
China &#39;welcomes&#39; efforts towards Ukraine ceasefire after Putin-Trump call
China 'welcomes' efforts towards Ukraine ceasefire after Putin-Trump call

China said on Wednesday it welcomed all steps towards a ceasefire in Ukraine following a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Donald Trump over the war.

"The Chinese side has advocated resolving the crisis through dialogue and negotiation from the very beginning. We welcome all efforts toward a ceasefire and consider it necessary to achieve peace," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

AFP

