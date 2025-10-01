News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel military says to block access to north Gaza for residents from south
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-10-2025 | 03:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel military says to block access to north Gaza for residents from south
The Israeli military said it will close on Wednesday the last remaining route for residents of southern Gaza to access the north, as it presses its offensive on Gaza City.
"Al-Rashid Street will be closed to traffic from the southern sector area at 12:00 (0900 GMT)," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X. "Movement southward will be allowed for those who were unable to evacuate Gaza City. At this stage, the (Israeli military) permits free movement southward without inspection."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Military
Gaza
Axios: Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urge Hamas to accept Trump’s Gaza plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-16
Israel’s military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-16
Israel’s military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-16
Gaza Civil Defense says no place left for residents of Gaza City to flee: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-16
Gaza Civil Defense says no place left for residents of Gaza City to flee: Al Jazeera
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17
Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17
Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-07
Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-07
Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47
Axios: Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urge Hamas to accept Trump’s Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47
Axios: Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urge Hamas to accept Trump’s Gaza plan
0
Middle East News
14:41
Netanyahu briefs Israeli cabinet on Trump's Gaza plan
Middle East News
14:41
Netanyahu briefs Israeli cabinet on Trump's Gaza plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:02
Israel’s UN envoy: If Hamas rejects Trump’s plan, we will “get the job done”
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:02
Israel’s UN envoy: If Hamas rejects Trump’s plan, we will “get the job done”
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:03
Russia upped drone, missile strikes on Ukraine in September: AFP analysis
World News
05:03
Russia upped drone, missile strikes on Ukraine in September: AFP analysis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Israel far-right minister calls Trump Gaza plan 'resounding diplomatic failure'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Israel far-right minister calls Trump Gaza plan 'resounding diplomatic failure'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New regulations: Lebanon clamps down on noncompliant power generator owners
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New regulations: Lebanon clamps down on noncompliant power generator owners
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
With no quorum, Lebanon’s parliament leaves elections hanging—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
With no quorum, Lebanon’s parliament leaves elections hanging—the details
5
Lebanon News
08:53
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene
Lebanon News
08:53
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene
6
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
7
Lebanon News
06:55
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
Lebanon News
06:55
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
8
Lebanon News
06:15
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan
Lebanon News
06:15
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More