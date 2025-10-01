Israel military says to block access to north Gaza for residents from south

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-10-2025 | 03:34
High views
Israel military says to block access to north Gaza for residents from south
Israel military says to block access to north Gaza for residents from south

The Israeli military said it will close on Wednesday the last remaining route for residents of southern Gaza to access the north, as it presses its offensive on Gaza City.

"Al-Rashid Street will be closed to traffic from the southern sector area at 12:00 (0900 GMT)," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X. "Movement southward will be allowed for those who were unable to evacuate Gaza City. At this stage, the (Israeli military) permits free movement southward without inspection."

