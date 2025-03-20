EU says delaying tariffs on US goods by two weeks to mid-April

20-03-2025 | 08:49
EU says delaying tariffs on US goods by two weeks to mid-April
EU says delaying tariffs on US goods by two weeks to mid-April

The EU said Thursday its tariffs targeting American goods in retaliation for U.S. levies on steel and aluminum would start in mid-April, two weeks later than planned, to give more time for dialogue.

"The EU countermeasures that were announced on 12 March will all take effect in mid-April," EU trade spokesman Olof Gill said in a statement. "This provides additional time for discussions with the U.S. administration," he added.

AFP

