Zelensky tells EU leaders Russia still striking energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders Thursday that Moscow had continued strikes on Ukraine's energy system despite Russian President Vladimir Putin agreeing with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to halt attacks.



"Yesterday evening, another Russian strike hit our energy infrastructure. We in Ukraine face this every day and night, you know it. And despite Putin's words about allegedly being ready to stop the attacks -- nothing has changed," Zelensky told an EU summit by video call.



AFP