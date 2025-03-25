Moscow wants UN involved in talks with US on Ukraine: Russia negotiator

25-03-2025 | 02:53
Moscow wants UN involved in talks with US on Ukraine: Russia negotiator
Moscow wants UN involved in talks with US on Ukraine: Russia negotiator

Russia would like to add the U.N. and other countries to the talks it is holding with the United States on a partial truce in Ukraine, a Russian negotiator said on Tuesday.

"We will continue" the talks, "adding in the international community, above all the United Nations and certain countries," Grigory Karasin told the state TASS news agency, a day after the U.S. and Russian teams held 12 hours of talks in Saudi Arabia.

AFP

