News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Moscow wants UN involved in talks with US on Ukraine: Russia negotiator
World News
25-03-2025 | 02:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Moscow wants UN involved in talks with US on Ukraine: Russia negotiator
Russia would like to add the U.N. and other countries to the talks it is holding with the United States on a partial truce in Ukraine, a Russian negotiator said on Tuesday.
"We will continue" the talks, "adding in the international community, above all the United Nations and certain countries," Grigory Karasin told the state TASS news agency, a day after the U.S. and Russian teams held 12 hours of talks in Saudi Arabia.
AFP
World News
Russia
UN
Mediator
Talks
Ukraine
War
Next
Ukraine's air force says Russia launched 139 drones, ballistic missile overnight
Ukraine, US to meet in Riyadh after Russia-US Black Sea ceasefire talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-18
Russia, US will discuss Ukraine conflict 'in due course:' Moscow negotiator
World News
2025-02-18
Russia, US will discuss Ukraine conflict 'in due course:' Moscow negotiator
0
World News
2025-03-13
Russia lays out demands for talks with US on Ukraine, sources say
World News
2025-03-13
Russia lays out demands for talks with US on Ukraine, sources say
0
World News
2025-03-24
US-Russia talks on Ukraine ceasefire start in Riyadh
World News
2025-03-24
US-Russia talks on Ukraine ceasefire start in Riyadh
0
World News
2025-02-24
Ukraine says in 'final stages' of talks on mineral deal with US
World News
2025-02-24
Ukraine says in 'final stages' of talks on mineral deal with US
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:13
Ukraine, US holding fresh talks in Riyadh: Ukrainian source
World News
04:13
Ukraine, US holding fresh talks in Riyadh: Ukrainian source
0
World News
04:02
China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat
World News
04:02
China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat
0
World News
03:58
Sudan army airstrike on Darfur market kills hundreds
World News
03:58
Sudan army airstrike on Darfur market kills hundreds
0
World News
03:41
China says Canada 'seriously damaging' interests in deepening trade spat
World News
03:41
China says Canada 'seriously damaging' interests in deepening trade spat
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Israel prepares for large-scale Gaza offensive, ramps up pressure on Hamas — the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Israel prepares for large-scale Gaza offensive, ramps up pressure on Hamas — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-21
LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid
Lebanon News
2025-03-21
LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid
0
World News
02:53
Moscow wants UN involved in talks with US on Ukraine: Russia negotiator
World News
02:53
Moscow wants UN involved in talks with US on Ukraine: Russia negotiator
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21
Katz says Israel using all means of pressure to 'force Hamas to release hostages'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21
Katz says Israel using all means of pressure to 'force Hamas to release hostages'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:47
Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:47
Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:08
PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds
Lebanon News
09:08
PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?
6
Lebanon News
12:26
Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees
Lebanon News
12:26
Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees
7
Lebanon News
08:31
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
Lebanon News
08:31
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
8
Middle East News
06:00
EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'
Middle East News
06:00
EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More