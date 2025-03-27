News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Era of close ties with US 'is over:' Canada PM Carney
World News
27-03-2025 | 15:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Era of close ties with US 'is over:' Canada PM Carney
The era of deep economic, security, and military ties between Canada and the United States "is over," Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump announced steep auto tariffs.
"The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over," Carney said in Ottawa.
He added that the White House had reached out to schedule a call with Trump, which Carney expected to happen in "the next day or two."
AFP
World News
Canada
United States
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Next
Ukraine's Zelensky says he wants America to be strong, vows to counter Russian narratives
Sudan army chief at presidential palace: 'Khartoum is free'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-10
Macron congratulates next Canada PM Carney, ties 'stronger than ever'
World News
2025-03-10
Macron congratulates next Canada PM Carney, ties 'stronger than ever'
0
World News
2025-03-14
Canada will never be part of US, new PM Carney says
World News
2025-03-14
Canada will never be part of US, new PM Carney says
0
World News
2025-03-14
Zelensky congratulates new Canada PM Carney, calls for 'deepening cooperation'
World News
2025-03-14
Zelensky congratulates new Canada PM Carney, calls for 'deepening cooperation'
0
World News
2025-03-10
UK PM congratulates next Canada PM Carney
World News
2025-03-10
UK PM congratulates next Canada PM Carney
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:53
UK economy stronger than expected in 2024: Official says
World News
04:53
UK economy stronger than expected in 2024: Official says
0
World News
04:45
Russian drone attack damages storage facilities in Ukraine's Poltava region
World News
04:45
Russian drone attack damages storage facilities in Ukraine's Poltava region
0
World News
04:44
State of emergency declared in Bangkok after quake: Thai PM
World News
04:44
State of emergency declared in Bangkok after quake: Thai PM
0
World News
04:21
China's Xi says free trade facing 'severe challenges'
World News
04:21
China's Xi says free trade facing 'severe challenges'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:48
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
Lebanon News
06:48
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
0
World News
2025-02-10
Ukraine's Zelensky to attend Munich security meet: Organizers say
World News
2025-02-10
Ukraine's Zelensky to attend Munich security meet: Organizers say
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds
0
Lebanon News
04:26
Hezbollah denies involvement in rocket fire from South Lebanon, affirms ceasefire commitment
Lebanon News
04:26
Hezbollah denies involvement in rocket fire from South Lebanon, affirms ceasefire commitment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
3
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
4
Lebanon News
06:48
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
Lebanon News
06:48
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay
7
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
8
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More