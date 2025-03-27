Era of close ties with US 'is over:' Canada PM Carney

The era of deep economic, security, and military ties between Canada and the United States "is over," Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump announced steep auto tariffs.



"The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over," Carney said in Ottawa.



He added that the White House had reached out to schedule a call with Trump, which Carney expected to happen in "the next day or two."



AFP