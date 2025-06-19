News
Iran held 'direct talks' with US amid intensifying conflict with Israel, diplomats tell Reuters
Middle East News
19-06-2025 | 11:40
2
min
Iran held 'direct talks' with US amid intensifying conflict with Israel, diplomats tell Reuters
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have spoken by phone several times since Israel began its strikes on Iran last week, in a bid to find a diplomatic end to the crisis, three diplomats told Reuters.
According to the diplomats, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, Araghchi said Tehran would not return to negotiations unless Israel stopped the attacks, which began on June 13.
They said the talks included a brief discussion of a U.S. proposal given to Iran at the end of May that aims to create a regional consortium that would enrich uranium outside of Iran, an offer Tehran has so far rejected.
U.S. and Iranians officials did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.
This week's phone discussions were the most substantive direct talks since the two began negotiations in April. On those occasions, in Oman and Italy, the two men exchanged brief words when they encountered each other after indirect talks were held.
A regional diplomat close to Tehran said Araghchi had told Witkoff that Tehran "could show flexibility in the nuclear issue" if Washington pressured Israel to end the war.
A European diplomat said: "Araghchi told Witkoff Iran was ready to come back to nuclear talks, but it could not if Israel continued its bombing."
Other than brief encounters after five rounds of indirect talks since April to discuss Iran's decades-old nuclear dispute, Araghchi and Witkoff had not previously held direct contacts.
A second regional diplomat who spoke to Reuters said "the (first) call was initiated by Washington, which also proposed a new offer" to overcome the deadlock over clashing red lines.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Iran
United States
Israel
Steve Witkoff
Abbas Araghchi
Next
Israel's Netanyahu says Iran will 'pay heavy price' after hospital strike
Satellite signal disruption hits Iranian state broadcaster
Previous
