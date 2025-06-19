Iran held 'direct talks' with US amid intensifying conflict with Israel, diplomats tell Reuters

Middle East News
19-06-2025 | 11:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran held &#39;direct talks&#39; with US amid intensifying conflict with Israel, diplomats tell Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran held 'direct talks' with US amid intensifying conflict with Israel, diplomats tell Reuters

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have spoken by phone several times since Israel began its strikes on Iran last week, in a bid to find a diplomatic end to the crisis, three diplomats told Reuters.

According to the diplomats, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, Araghchi said Tehran would not return to negotiations unless Israel stopped the attacks, which began on June 13.

They said the talks included a brief discussion of a U.S. proposal given to Iran at the end of May that aims to create a regional consortium that would enrich uranium outside of Iran, an offer Tehran has so far rejected.

U.S. and Iranians officials did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

This week's phone discussions were the most substantive direct talks since the two began negotiations in April. On those occasions, in Oman and Italy, the two men exchanged brief words when they encountered each other after indirect talks were held.

A regional diplomat close to Tehran said Araghchi had told Witkoff that Tehran "could show flexibility in the nuclear issue" if Washington pressured Israel to end the war.

A European diplomat said: "Araghchi told Witkoff Iran was ready to come back to nuclear talks, but it could not if Israel continued its bombing."

Other than brief encounters after five rounds of indirect talks since April to discuss Iran's decades-old nuclear dispute, Araghchi and Witkoff had not previously held direct contacts.

A second regional diplomat who spoke to Reuters said "the (first) call was initiated by Washington, which also proposed a new offer" to overcome the deadlock over clashing red lines.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Israel

Steve Witkoff

Abbas Araghchi

LBCI Next
Israel's Netanyahu says Iran will 'pay heavy price' after hospital strike
Satellite signal disruption hits Iranian state broadcaster
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

US insists talks with Iran will be 'direct'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-13

Iran says talks with US to remain 'indirect' with Omani mediation

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Iran says nuclear talks with US 'meaningless' after Israel attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-21

Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:26

Iran air defenses 'confront hostile targets' over Tehran: State media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

TikTok turns Iran-Israel war into viral trend as young people document conflict online

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

From Gaza to Tehran: how far will Israel go—and will Iran hold?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-18

Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-20

Lebanon’s interior ministry publishes 2025 municipal election results for Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

Parliament Speaker Berri condemns Israeli strike on Iran as violation of international law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:57

Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister

LBCI
Middle East News
05:50

Israeli army strikes inactive nuclear reactor in Arak, Iran: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Israeli army says Iran used multi-warhead missile, posing new challenge to air defenses

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More