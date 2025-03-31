Reuters, citing sources: US President Trump plans visit to Saudi Arabia in May

31-03-2025 | 12:17
Reuters, citing sources: US President Trump plans visit to Saudi Arabia in May
Reuters, citing sources: US President Trump plans visit to Saudi Arabia in May

Reuters, citing sources, reported Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to visit Saudi Arabia in May.
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Saudi Arabia

Russia, US discussing rare earth metals projects, Putin envoy says
Trump says he is not joking about third presidential term
