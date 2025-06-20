News
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision
World News
20-06-2025 | 15:57
Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision
President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had a "maximum" of two weeks to avoid possible U.S. air strikes, a day after saying that he would make a decision within a fortnight on whether to take military action.
"I'm giving them a period of time, and I would say two weeks would be the maximum," Trump told reporters when asked if he could decide to strike Iran before that.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
