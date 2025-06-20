Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision

20-06-2025 | 15:57
Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision

President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had a "maximum" of two weeks to avoid possible U.S. air strikes, a day after saying that he would make a decision within a fortnight on whether to take military action.

"I'm giving them a period of time, and I would say two weeks would be the maximum," Trump told reporters when asked if he could decide to strike Iran before that.

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

