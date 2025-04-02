US says Chinese drills in Taiwan Strait put region's security 'at risk'

02-04-2025 | 01:14
US says Chinese drills in Taiwan Strait put region&#39;s security &#39;at risk&#39;
US says Chinese drills in Taiwan Strait put region's security 'at risk'

China is putting regional security at risk by holding military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, the United States warned Tuesday, as Beijing announced new drills in the politically sensitive waters.

Beijing's "aggressive" military activities and rhetoric towards Taiwan "only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region's security and the world's prosperity at risk," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

