US says Chinese drills in Taiwan Strait put region's security 'at risk'
World News
02-04-2025 | 01:14
US says Chinese drills in Taiwan Strait put region's security 'at risk'
China is putting regional security at risk by holding military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, the United States warned Tuesday, as Beijing announced new drills in the politically sensitive waters.
Beijing's "aggressive" military activities and rhetoric towards Taiwan "only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region's security and the world's prosperity at risk," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
AFP
World News
US
China
Drills
Taiwan Strait
Security
Risk
