US diplomat expresses regret over immigration raid on Korean workers, South Korea says

14-09-2025 | 05:22
US diplomat expresses regret over immigration raid on Korean workers, South Korea says
2min
US diplomat expresses regret over immigration raid on Korean workers, South Korea says

A top U.S. diplomat expressed regret on Sunday over a U.S. immigration raid that detained hundreds of South Korean workers, proposing making the event a turning point to strengthen bilateral relations, South Korea said.

In a meeting in Seoul, First Vice-Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo urged Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to push forward bilateral discussions on follow-up measures, including a new visa category, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Some 300 South Korean workers returned home to cheers and emotional reunions on Friday, a week after being detained in the massive immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor battery plant in Georgia - an event that sent shockwaves across South Korea.

To prevent the recurrence of such an incident, Seoul has called on the US to provide clear guidelines for existing business visas and create a new visa category for Korean professionals to support massive investment projects by Korean businesses in the U.S.

Reuters

