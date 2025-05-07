Macron says doubts Putin will respect three-day Ukraine ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that he doubted Vladimir Putin would respect a three-day truce in Ukraine and wondered if the Russian leader was "serious" about a durable peace.



"Beyond the three days promised, which will undoubtedly not be respected, like the previous ones, is the Russian president finally serious?" Macron said a news conference alongside Germany's new Chancellor, Friedrich Merz. "Will he finally decide to keep his word, especially the promises he made in his discussions with the U.S. administration? That is what matters to us."



AFP