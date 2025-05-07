Syria President arrives in Paris on official visit

07-05-2025 | 07:39
Syria President arrives in Paris on official visit
0min
Syria President arrives in Paris on official visit

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Paris on Wednesday, state media reported, on his first visit to Europe since overthrowing longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

State news agency SANA said Sharaa arrived in the French capital along with his accompanying delegation. He is due to meet French leader Emmanuel Macron later on Wednesday.

AFP

