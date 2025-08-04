Israel PM says to instruct army on Gaza war plan this week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he would convene a cabinet meeting later in the week to decide on how to proceed in the war in Gaza.



"Later this week, I will convene the cabinet to instruct the [army] on how to achieve the three war objectives we have set," he said, at the opening of a government meeting.



He reiterated that Israel's three war goals remain "the defeat of the enemy, the release of our hostages and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel".



AFP