Israel PM says to instruct army on Gaza war plan this week

04-08-2025 | 09:23
Israel PM says to instruct army on Gaza war plan this week
Israel PM says to instruct army on Gaza war plan this week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he would convene a cabinet meeting later in the week to decide on how to proceed in the war in Gaza.

"Later this week, I will convene the cabinet to instruct the [army] on how to achieve the three war objectives we have set," he said, at the opening of a government meeting.

He reiterated that Israel's three war goals remain "the defeat of the enemy, the release of our hostages and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel".

AFP
