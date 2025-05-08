News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin says Russia, China defend 'truth' about WWII
World News
08-05-2025 | 03:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin says Russia, China defend 'truth' about WWII
President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday that their nations intend to defend the "historical truth" about World War II, which the Russian leader accuses the West of wanting to distort.
"Together with our Chinese friends we firmly stand on guard of historical truth, protect the memory of events of the war years and counter modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism," Putin said, as Russian society has seen unprecedented militarization during three years of conflict with Ukraine.
AFP
World News
Vladimir Putin
Russia
China
WWII
Next
Cardinals to vote again in conclave to elect a new pope
Putin greets China's Xi at Kremlin
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-23
Putin says 'God' gives him, army the mission to 'defend Russia'
World News
2025-02-23
Putin says 'God' gives him, army the mission to 'defend Russia'
0
World News
2025-04-04
'Matter of weeks' to know if Russia serious about peace: Rubio says
World News
2025-04-04
'Matter of weeks' to know if Russia serious about peace: Rubio says
0
World News
2025-02-23
Putin says Russian soldiers in Ukraine 'defending Russia's future'
World News
2025-02-23
Putin says Russian soldiers in Ukraine 'defending Russia's future'
0
World News
2025-02-24
Xi says China and Russia are 'true friends' who 'support each other'
World News
2025-02-24
Xi says China and Russia are 'true friends' who 'support each other'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:59
Black smoke at the Vatican, no pope yet
World News
05:59
Black smoke at the Vatican, no pope yet
0
World News
04:56
Pakistan military says shot down 25 Indian drones
World News
04:56
Pakistan military says shot down 25 Indian drones
0
World News
04:53
Cardinals to vote again in conclave to elect a new pope
World News
04:53
Cardinals to vote again in conclave to elect a new pope
0
World News
03:41
Putin greets China's Xi at Kremlin
World News
03:41
Putin greets China's Xi at Kremlin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-19
Israel army says charges five soldiers for abusing Palestinian detainee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-19
Israel army says charges five soldiers for abusing Palestinian detainee
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-25
Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-25
Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?
0
Middle East News
2025-04-03
Yemen Houthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas
Middle East News
2025-04-03
Yemen Houthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
2
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
3
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one
4
Lebanon News
04:48
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:48
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
7
Middle East News
09:42
UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
09:42
UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters
8
Lebanon News
04:06
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
Lebanon News
04:06
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More