Putin says Russia, China defend 'truth' about WWII

President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday that their nations intend to defend the "historical truth" about World War II, which the Russian leader accuses the West of wanting to distort.



"Together with our Chinese friends we firmly stand on guard of historical truth, protect the memory of events of the war years and counter modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism," Putin said, as Russian society has seen unprecedented militarization during three years of conflict with Ukraine.



AFP