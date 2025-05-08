Pakistan military says shot down 25 Indian drones

World News
08-05-2025 | 04:56
High views
0min
Pakistan military says shot down 25 Indian drones

Pakistan's military said it shot down 25 Indian drones across the country on Thursday, including some that fell near sensitive military installations.

"Pakistan Armed Forces have so far shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones," it said in a statement.

"Debris of Israeli-made Harop drones is being recovered from various areas across Pakistan," it added.

AFP

World News

Pakistan

Military

India

Drones

