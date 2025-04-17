Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strike on tents of displaced people

Gaza's civil defense agency said Thursday that Israeli warplanes struck several tents overnight housing displaced Palestinians in the southern Khan Yunis area, killing at least 16 people.



"At least 16 martyrs, most of them women and children, and 23 others were wounded following a direct strike by two Israeli missiles on several tents housing displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.



AFP