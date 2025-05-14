Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'

14-05-2025 | 10:33
0min
Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced hope on Wednesday that diplomatic efforts for a nuclear deal with Iran would succeed, after he held talks with Qatar's emir.

"I have a feeling it's going to work out," Trump said in Doha, following the resumption last month of negotiations with Iran seeking to reach a deal.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Nuclear

Iran

Qatar

