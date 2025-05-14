News
Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'
World News
14-05-2025 | 10:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'
U.S. President Donald Trump voiced hope on Wednesday that diplomatic efforts for a nuclear deal with Iran would succeed, after he held talks with Qatar's emir.
"I have a feeling it's going to work out," Trump said in Doha, following the resumption last month of negotiations with Iran seeking to reach a deal.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Nuclear
Iran
Qatar
