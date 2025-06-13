Israel's Netanyahu says he expects 'several waves of Iranian attacks'

Middle East News
13-06-2025 | 11:34
High views
Israel's Netanyahu says he expects 'several waves of Iranian attacks'
Israel's Netanyahu says he expects 'several waves of Iranian attacks'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said he expected "several waves of Iranian attacks" in response to Israeli strikes on military and nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic.

"We expect to be exposed to several waves of Iranian attacks," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

Strikes

Iran Guards vow revenge after killing of chief in Israeli attack
Iran's Khamenei warns Israel faces 'bitter and painful fate'
