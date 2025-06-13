News
Israel's Netanyahu says he expects 'several waves of Iranian attacks'
Middle East News
13-06-2025 | 11:34
Israel's Netanyahu says he expects 'several waves of Iranian attacks'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said he expected "several waves of Iranian attacks" in response to Israeli strikes on military and nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic.
"We expect to be exposed to several waves of Iranian attacks," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Strikes
World News
2025-05-14
Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks
Middle East News
21:12
Israel military says 'completed first stage' of strikes against Iranian military, nuclear targets
Middle East News
2025-04-27
Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure
Middle East News
15:03
Rescuers say seven injured in central Israel after Iran missile attack
Middle East News
14:57
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted 'dozens' of targets in Israel
Middle East News
14:45
Iran's Supreme Leader says Israel initiated a war
Middle East News
14:38
Smoke billows over Tel Aviv after Iran fires missiles
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
Middle East News
08:02
Erdogan slams Israel's 'banditry' after Iran strikes
Middle East News
08:10
Macron says Israel has 'right to defend itself'
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
02:43
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Lebanon News
00:34
LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted
Lebanon News
01:36
MEA cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq, reroutes others through safe airspace
Lebanon News
06:11
Hezbollah official says group will not 'initiate' attack on Israel
Middle East News
09:43
Israeli strikes target Mehrabad and Bushehr Airports housing Iranian Air Force jets: Israeli Channel 12
Lebanon News
06:20
Hezbollah warns Israel's Iran strikes 'threaten to ignite the region'
Lebanon News
01:29
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
