Ukraine Defense Minister to lead team at Russia talks, aiming for ceasefire: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv's defence minister Rustem Umerov would lead a delegation he is sending to Istanbul for talks with Russia Thursday. The team had a mandate to discuss a possible ceasefire.



"The delegation will be lead by the defence minister," Zelensky said at a press conference in Ankara, adding they are tasked to discuss "steps towards ending the war, namely a ceasefire."



AFP