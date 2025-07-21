News
New Russia-Ukraine talks set for Wednesday: Zelensky
World News
21-07-2025 | 14:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New Russia-Ukraine talks set for Wednesday: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia and Ukraine would hold new peace talks Wednesday, after two previous rounds in Istanbul made little progress on ending their war.
"Today, I discussed with (Ukrainian Security Council chief) Rustem Umerov the preparations for the exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. More details will be available tomorrow," Zelensky said in his daily address Monday.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Talks
War
