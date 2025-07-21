New Russia-Ukraine talks set for Wednesday: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia and Ukraine would hold new peace talks Wednesday, after two previous rounds in Istanbul made little progress on ending their war.



"Today, I discussed with (Ukrainian Security Council chief) Rustem Umerov the preparations for the exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. More details will be available tomorrow," Zelensky said in his daily address Monday.



AFP