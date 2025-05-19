Kremlin says prefers diplomacy over Ukraine ahead of Putin-Trump call

The Kremlin said Monday it would prefer to end the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy rather than on the battlefield, hours ahead of an "important" call between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.



"It is preferable to achieve our goals through political and diplomatic means, of course," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media on Monday, adding that Russia "highly valued" Washington's attempts to end the fighting as he called the Putin-Trump call -- scheduled for 1400 GMT -- "important" following last week's talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.



AFP