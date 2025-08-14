Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due in London to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, to take stock ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's key talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.



Zelensky, who was in Germany on Wednesday, has been working with European leaders to press Trump not to allow Putin to carve up Ukraine's territory at the Alaska summit.



He is due to meet Starmer at 9.30 a.m. local time (0830 GMT) at the British Prime Minister's official residence, 10 Downing Street.



Reuters