Bodies of five skiers found near Zermatt in Switzerland

Rescuers have found the bodies of five skiers in the mountains near Switzerland's luxury resort of Zermatt, police said on Sunday.



A helicopter was sent to survey the area around the Rimpfischhorn mountain after climbers alerted authorities of abandoned skis near the summit on Saturday.



"The bodies of five people were quickly found," Swiss police said in a statement, adding that authorities were working on identifying the victims.



AFP