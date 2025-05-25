Bodies of five skiers found near Zermatt in Switzerland

World News
25-05-2025 | 09:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bodies of five skiers found near Zermatt in Switzerland
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Bodies of five skiers found near Zermatt in Switzerland

Rescuers have found the bodies of five skiers in the mountains near Switzerland's luxury resort of Zermatt, police said on Sunday.

A helicopter was sent to survey the area around the Rimpfischhorn mountain after climbers alerted authorities of abandoned skis near the summit on Saturday.

"The bodies of five people were quickly found," Swiss police said in a statement, adding that authorities were working on identifying the victims.

AFP

World News

Switzerland

Rescuers

Skiers

Zermatt

LBCI Next
Iraq's first-ever director at Cannes Festival wins best feature debut
Council of Europe urges governments 'not to weaken' rights convention
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-19

40 missing, six bodies found after Mediterranean migrant shipwreck: UN

LBCI
World News
2025-03-31

Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead: US army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-26

Suspicious object found near Riyaq identified as war remnant: State media

LBCI
World News
2025-04-25

US wants solution with Switzerland, Swiss president says after tariff talks in Washington

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:59

Iran summons French diplomat over minister's Cannes remarks

LBCI
World News
06:39

EU top diplomat calls for 'strongest' pressure on Russia over Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:45

Russia, Ukraine complete record prisoner swap

LBCI
World News
04:01

Zelensky calls for 'truly strong pressure' on Russia to halt strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

Cardinals take oath of secrecy before conclave: Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-24

Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israel's ambassador to US says Syria, Lebanon could normalize ties before Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli drone drops sound bomb near southern Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanon's Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon’s local elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More