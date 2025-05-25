News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bodies of five skiers found near Zermatt in Switzerland
World News
25-05-2025 | 09:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bodies of five skiers found near Zermatt in Switzerland
Rescuers have found the bodies of five skiers in the mountains near Switzerland's luxury resort of Zermatt, police said on Sunday.
A helicopter was sent to survey the area around the Rimpfischhorn mountain after climbers alerted authorities of abandoned skis near the summit on Saturday.
"The bodies of five people were quickly found," Swiss police said in a statement, adding that authorities were working on identifying the victims.
AFP
World News
Switzerland
Rescuers
Skiers
Zermatt
Next
Iraq's first-ever director at Cannes Festival wins best feature debut
Council of Europe urges governments 'not to weaken' rights convention
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-19
40 missing, six bodies found after Mediterranean migrant shipwreck: UN
World News
2025-03-19
40 missing, six bodies found after Mediterranean migrant shipwreck: UN
0
World News
2025-03-31
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead: US army
World News
2025-03-31
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead: US army
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-26
Suspicious object found near Riyaq identified as war remnant: State media
Lebanon News
2025-04-26
Suspicious object found near Riyaq identified as war remnant: State media
0
World News
2025-04-25
US wants solution with Switzerland, Swiss president says after tariff talks in Washington
World News
2025-04-25
US wants solution with Switzerland, Swiss president says after tariff talks in Washington
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:59
Iran summons French diplomat over minister's Cannes remarks
Middle East News
13:59
Iran summons French diplomat over minister's Cannes remarks
0
World News
06:39
EU top diplomat calls for 'strongest' pressure on Russia over Ukraine
World News
06:39
EU top diplomat calls for 'strongest' pressure on Russia over Ukraine
0
World News
05:45
Russia, Ukraine complete record prisoner swap
World News
05:45
Russia, Ukraine complete record prisoner swap
0
World News
04:01
Zelensky calls for 'truly strong pressure' on Russia to halt strikes
World News
04:01
Zelensky calls for 'truly strong pressure' on Russia to halt strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-07
Cardinals take oath of secrecy before conclave: Vatican
World News
2025-05-07
Cardinals take oath of secrecy before conclave: Vatican
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-24
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-24
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
0
Lebanon News
13:48
Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh
Lebanon News
13:48
Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:21
Israel's ambassador to US says Syria, Lebanon could normalize ties before Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
07:21
Israel's ambassador to US says Syria, Lebanon could normalize ties before Saudi Arabia
2
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli drone drops sound bomb near southern Lebanon town
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli drone drops sound bomb near southern Lebanon town
3
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanon's Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results in Tyre
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanon's Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results in Tyre
4
Lebanon News
10:48
2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district
Lebanon News
10:48
2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district
5
Lebanon News
03:15
On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land
Lebanon News
03:15
On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land
6
Lebanon News
09:58
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
09:58
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil
7
Lebanon News
04:53
Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon’s local elections
Lebanon News
04:53
Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon’s local elections
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More