UN chief calls for 'independent' investigation after Gaza aid deaths

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for an independent investigation into the deaths of at least 31 Palestinians near a U.S.-backed aid distribution site in Gaza after rescuers blamed the deaths on Israeli gunfire.



"I am appalled by the reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza yesterday. It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food," Guterres said in a statement.



"I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable."



AFP