UN chief calls for 'independent' investigation after Gaza aid deaths

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-06-2025 | 07:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief calls for &#39;independent&#39; investigation after Gaza aid deaths
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN chief calls for 'independent' investigation after Gaza aid deaths

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for an independent investigation into the deaths of at least 31 Palestinians near a U.S.-backed aid distribution site in Gaza after rescuers blamed the deaths on Israeli gunfire.

"I am appalled by the reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza yesterday. It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food," Guterres said in a statement. 

"I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Antonio Guterres

Gaza

Israel

UK PM Starmer says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the day'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-01

Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-11

Saudi Arabia calls for 'maximum pressure' on Israel to allow Gaza aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-07

Israel army chief orders 'deeper' investigation into attack on Gaza ambulances

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25

WHO chief insists Israel's aid blockade of Gaza 'must end'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18

UK PM Starmer says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the day'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:19

Hamas says ready to 'immediately' hold round of Gaza truce talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34

Qatar, Egypt say will intensify efforts to resume Gaza truce talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-30

Finance Minister after IMF meeting: Progress in talks, no new taxes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28

Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-30

Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security

LBCI
Middle East News
06:54

Iran 'poised' to dismiss US nuclear proposal, Iranian diplomat tells Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Hezbollah MP slams new fuel pricing policy, says government burdening citizens instead of easing crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

PM Salam: No deviation from ministerial policy statement, doors open to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

On the 20th anniversary of Samir Kassir’s assassination, PM Salam honors his legacy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More