Trump and Musk to speak Friday after alliance descends into public feud: Politico

World News
06-06-2025 | 06:35
High views
Trump and Musk to speak Friday after alliance descends into public feud: Politico
2min
Trump and Musk to speak Friday after alliance descends into public feud: Politico

White House aides scheduled a call between Donald Trump and Elon Musk for Friday, Politico reported, after a huge public spat that saw threats fly over government contracts and ended with the world's richest man suggesting the U.S. president should be impeached.

The reported call could ease the feuding after an extraordinary day of hostilities - largely conducted over social media - that marked a stark end to a close alliance.

The verbal punches erupted on Thursday after Trump criticized Musk in the Oval Office and the pair then traded barbs on their social media platforms: Trump's Truth Social and Musk's X.

The falling-out had begun brewing days ago when Musk, who left his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency a week ago, denounced Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill.

The president initially stayed quiet while Musk campaigned to torpedo the bill, saying it would add too much to the nation's $36.2 trillion in debt.

Trump broke his silence on Thursday, telling reporters he was "very disappointed" in Musk.

"Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore," Trump said.

As Trump spoke, Musk responded on X.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," wrote Musk, who spent nearly $300 million backing Trump and other Republicans in last year's election.

In another post, Musk asserted that Trump's signature import tariffs would push the U.S. into a recession later this year.



Reuters
 

