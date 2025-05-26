Trump says attempt to conquer all of Ukraine will mean Russia's 'downfall'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "crazy" for his attacks on Ukrainian cities and warned that any attempt at a total takeover of Ukraine would "lead to the downfall of Russia."



"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.



"I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" he added.



AFP