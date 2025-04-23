News
Iran fortifying buried nuclear sites as talks with US continue
Middle East News
23-04-2025 | 08:20
Iran fortifying buried nuclear sites as talks with US continue
Iran is ringing two deeply buried tunnel complexes with a massive security perimeter linked to its main nuclear facility, a report said Wednesday, amid U.S. and Israeli threats of attack.
The Institute for Science and International Security released its report based on recent satellite imagery as the U.S. and Iran prepare to hold a third round of talks this weekend on a possible deal to reimpose restraints on Tehran's nuclear program.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Nuclear Sites
Talks
US
Next
Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood, seizes its assets and offices
Gaza rescuers say bodies recovered as Israel strikes kill 17
Previous
Related Articles
0
Middle East News
2025-04-21
Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman
Middle East News
2025-04-21
Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman
0
Middle East News
2025-04-19
Iran says Oman to host next round of nuclear talks with US
Middle East News
2025-04-19
Iran says Oman to host next round of nuclear talks with US
0
World News
2025-04-14
US-Iran nuclear talks must conform with European interests, says French FM
World News
2025-04-14
US-Iran nuclear talks must conform with European interests, says French FM
0
Middle East News
2025-03-24
Iran says open to 'indirect' nuclear talks with US
Middle East News
2025-03-24
Iran says open to 'indirect' nuclear talks with US
0
Lebanon News
08:58
In Cairo, FM Rajji outlines Lebanon’s sovereignty policy and calls for Arab solidarity
Lebanon News
08:58
In Cairo, FM Rajji outlines Lebanon’s sovereignty policy and calls for Arab solidarity
0
Middle East News
08:37
Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood, seizes its assets and offices
Middle East News
08:37
Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood, seizes its assets and offices
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
Gaza rescuers say bodies recovered as Israel strikes kill 17
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
Gaza rescuers say bodies recovered as Israel strikes kill 17
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26
Germany, France, Britain urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26
Germany, France, Britain urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza
0
World News
2025-04-19
US open to recognizing Crimea as Russian in Ukraine deal: Report
World News
2025-04-19
US open to recognizing Crimea as Russian in Ukraine deal: Report
0
World News
2025-04-20
Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of breaking Easter ceasefire, no extension seen
World News
2025-04-20
Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of breaking Easter ceasefire, no extension seen
0
World News
2025-04-20
Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian army 'trying to create impression' of Easter ceasefire
World News
2025-04-20
Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian army 'trying to create impression' of Easter ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
2
Lebanon News
14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
Lebanon News
14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
3
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
4
Lebanon News
03:37
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers
Lebanon News
03:37
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
6
World News
06:03
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
06:03
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
8
Sports News
10:18
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
Sports News
10:18
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
