Russia imposes curbs on WhatsApp, Telegram calls: State media

World News
13-08-2025 | 09:37
High views
Russia imposes curbs on WhatsApp, Telegram calls: State media
Russia imposes curbs on WhatsApp, Telegram calls: State media

Russia announced curbs on calls on the WhatsApp and Telegram messenger apps on Wednesday, saying this was necessary to fight criminality, state media reported.

"In order to combat criminals, measures are being taken to partially restrict calls on these foreign messaging apps (WhatsApp and Telegram)," communications watchdog Roskomnadzor was quoted by the RIA and TASS news agencies as saying.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

WhatsApp

Telegram

