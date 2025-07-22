US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation

Middle East News
22-07-2025 | 14:39
High views
US envoy urges Syria&#39;s Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation

A U.S. envoy has urged Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to recalibrate his policies and embrace a more inclusive approach after a new round of sectarian bloodshed last week, or risk losing international support and fragmenting the country.

U.S. envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack said he had advised Sharaa in private discussions to revisit elements of the pre-war army structure, scale back Islamist indoctrination and seek regional security assistance.

In an interview in Beirut, Barrack told Reuters that without swift change, Sharaa risks losing the momentum that once propelled him to power.

Sharaa should say: "I'm going to adapt quickly, because if I don't adapt quickly, I'm going to lose the energy of the universe that was behind me," Barrack said. He said Sharaa could "grow up as a president and say, 'the right thing for me to do is not to follow my theme, which isn't working so well.'"


Reuters
 

Middle East News

US

Envoy

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

Policy

Risk

Fragmentation

