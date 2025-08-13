Macron says only Zelensky can negotiate Ukraine territory deal

Only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can negotiate a land deal with Russia in an effort to end Moscow's war against his country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.



"Territorial questions concerning Ukraine can be, and will be, negotiated only by the Ukrainian president," Macron told reporters after a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump who is to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Friday, and who Macron said is seeking a ceasefire in Ukraine.



AFP