EU proposes doubling tariffs on foreign steel

World News
07-10-2025 | 10:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU proposes doubling tariffs on foreign steel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU proposes doubling tariffs on foreign steel

The EU's industry chief on Tuesday unveiled proposals to double tariffs on foreign steel and slash import quotas as part of efforts to protect European manufacturers and counter cheap Chinese competition.

"This is the reindustrialisation of Europe," industry commissioner Stephane Sejourne wrote on X, as he announced the plan to hike steel levies to 50 percent and cut by half the volume allowed into the 27-country bloc before duties kick in.

AFP

World News

proposes

doubling

tariffs

foreign

steel

LBCI Next
Evacuation of stranded Everest trekkers set to wrap up on Tuesday
Madagascar president names army general as PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

EU plans to broaden, sharply raise steel tariffs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17

EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-09-26

EU says US deal shields Europe pharma from new tariffs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:51

Zelensky says Russia using tankers for reconnaissance, sabotage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal

LBCI
World News
11:33

Mexico seeking deal with US to avoid 25% tariffs on trucks: Sheinbaum

LBCI
World News
07:38

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Papua New Guinea: GFZ

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-06

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-22

Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More