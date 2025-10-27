News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-10-2025 | 13:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage
Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the remains of another deceased hostage on Monday, the 16th of 28 that Israel has demanded as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
"The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades will transfer the body of one of the Israeli captives, recovered today in the Gaza Strip, at 9:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) Gaza time," the group said on its Telegram channel.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Hostage
Ceasefire
Gaza
Next
Rubio says Israeli strike on Gaza didn't violate ceasefire
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Hamas' armed wing says will hand over two Gaza hostage bodies at 1900 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Hamas' armed wing says will hand over two Gaza hostage bodies at 1900 GMT
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21
Hamas armed wing says to hand over two hostage bodies at 1800 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21
Hamas armed wing says to hand over two hostage bodies at 1800 GMT
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-20
Hamas armed wing says to hand over another hostage body at 1700 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-20
Hamas armed wing says to hand over another hostage body at 1700 GMT
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Hamas says plans to hand over 13th hostage body Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Hamas says plans to hand over 13th hostage body Sunday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:55
Israel lifts state of emergency for communities neighboring Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:55
Israel lifts state of emergency for communities neighboring Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:23
Israel will not accept Turkish armed forces in Gaza: FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:23
Israel will not accept Turkish armed forces in Gaza: FM
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Families of missing Israeli hostages demand pause in Gaza truce plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Families of missing Israeli hostages demand pause in Gaza truce plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details
0
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of diplomats in car accident
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of diplomats in car accident
0
World News
10:21
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits east of Guadeloupe: USGS
World News
10:21
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits east of Guadeloupe: USGS
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
2
Lebanon News
10:41
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Lebanon News
10:41
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
3
Lebanon News
07:28
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:28
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
5
Lebanon News
03:24
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
Lebanon News
03:24
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
6
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
8
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More