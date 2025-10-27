Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage

Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the remains of another deceased hostage on Monday, the 16th of 28 that Israel has demanded as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



"The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades will transfer the body of one of the Israeli captives, recovered today in the Gaza Strip, at 9:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) Gaza time," the group said on its Telegram channel.



AFP



