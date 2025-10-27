Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-10-2025 | 13:31
High views
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage

Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the remains of another deceased hostage on Monday, the 16th of 28 that Israel has demanded as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

"The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades will transfer the body of one of the Israeli captives, recovered today in the Gaza Strip, at 9:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) Gaza time," the group said on its Telegram channel.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Hostage

Ceasefire

Gaza

LBCI Next
Rubio says Israeli strike on Gaza didn't violate ceasefire
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
LBCI Previous

