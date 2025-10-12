European Council President to attend peace summit in Egypt

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-10-2025 | 03:43
European Council President to attend peace summit in Egypt
European Council President to attend peace summit in Egypt

A European Union official said Sunday that European Council President António Costa will attend the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt on Monday.

Egypt is hosting the international summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalize an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

Reuters
