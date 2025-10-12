Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House personnel office

World News
12-10-2025 | 01:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House personnel office
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House personnel office

U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino to head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, Trump posted on Truth Social early on Sunday.

Scavino replaces Sergio Gor, the new U.S. ambassador to India.

Reuters
 

World News

names

Scavino

White

House

personnel

office

LBCI Next
China says Philippines 'fully responsible' for collision in disputed sea
Beijing blames US for raising trade tensions, defends rare earth curbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02

Trump will determine how long to give Hamas to accept Gaza plan: White House

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

Trump to meet key Muslim leaders at UN: White House

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25

LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

White House says Nobel Trump snub was 'politics over peace'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:43

China says Philippines 'fully responsible' for collision in disputed sea

LBCI
World News
00:10

Beijing blames US for raising trade tensions, defends rare earth curbs

LBCI
World News
10:58

Former US President Biden undergoing radiation therapy for cancer: Spokesperson

LBCI
World News
09:03

Zelensky, Trump hold talks: Ukrainian presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition

LBCI
World News
06:05

North Korea holds military parade, shows off new intercontinental missile

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-20

Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More